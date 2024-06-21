Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 0.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,685,876,000 after buying an additional 179,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,291,563,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.26. 2,179,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,993. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.63 and a 200 day moving average of $312.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

