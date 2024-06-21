Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 14,457 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 16.2% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $62,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $100.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,061. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

