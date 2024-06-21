Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Sells 35,996 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,996 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,075,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,321,000 after acquiring an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,676,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,569,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after buying an additional 190,406 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after acquiring an additional 39,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,964 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.80. 132,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.00.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

