Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 160,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $172.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,322,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,858. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

