Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 3,285 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $92.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,812. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.95.
iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
