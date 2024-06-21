Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $214.99. 1,634,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,443. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.73.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.