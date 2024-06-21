Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.82. 182,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,624. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $209.25 and a 12-month high of $302.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

