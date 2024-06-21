Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $81.63. 346,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

