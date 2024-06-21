Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,162,000 after purchasing an additional 385,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,673 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $80.31. 977,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,572,001. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2992 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

