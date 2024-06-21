Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $1,439,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of FMAR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.59. 1,782,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $722.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.