Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 318 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 91,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,772,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,624,666 shares of company stock worth $1,100,149,801 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $175.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,633,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

