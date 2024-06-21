Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,462. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

