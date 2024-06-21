Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.07.

Get Lennar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar Dividend Announcement

LEN stock opened at $149.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lennar has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.