Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LIF. JMP Securities began coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Life360 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Get Life360 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIF

Life360 Stock Up 1.2 %

About Life360

NASDAQ LIF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 57,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,953. Life360 has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.