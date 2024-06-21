Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $114,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.6 %

LAD opened at $248.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $231.36 and a one year high of $331.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.