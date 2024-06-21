Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) & United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Head-To-Head Survey

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Live Oak Bancshares and United Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.40%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of United Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 10.62% 10.25% 0.81% United Bancorp 21.47% 15.23% 1.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and United Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $800.01 million 1.88 $73.90 million $1.99 16.84 United Bancorp $40.90 million 1.74 $8.95 million $1.59 7.52

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats United Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; financing for renewable energy application industry; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

