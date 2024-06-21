Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 115,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.87. The company had a trading volume of 487,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,870. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.37 and its 200-day moving average is $449.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

