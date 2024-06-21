Loop Capital Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $130.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Loop Capital from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.64.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.93. 333,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.67. Baidu has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $156.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

