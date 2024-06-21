Loop Capital Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $230.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $350.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.46.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $217.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.89. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RH will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

