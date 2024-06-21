LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Sells $1,574,288.87 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $288.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.18 and a 52 week high of $289.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,375,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 42.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 38,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after buying an additional 181,594 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

