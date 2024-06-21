M. Kraus & Co Purchases 1,286 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 76.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 726.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $66.51. 11,531,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,316,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

