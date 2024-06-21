Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. 357,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,786. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

