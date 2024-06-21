Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.17. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.