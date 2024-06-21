Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Trimmed by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up 1.7% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Shares of Markel Group stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,569.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,912. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,562.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,491.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

