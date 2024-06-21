Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.