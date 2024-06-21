Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,382,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,096,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,065. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.