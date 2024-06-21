Mask Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $246.74 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Mask Network token can now be bought for $2.47 or 0.00003840 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $246.74 million and approximately $26.23 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

