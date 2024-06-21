McLean Asset Management Corp Buys 6,703 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $163,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of AVDE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 124,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,374. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $65.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79.
About Avantis International Equity ETF
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
