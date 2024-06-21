McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $227,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,052,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,770,000 after buying an additional 88,285 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $386.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $386.34.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

