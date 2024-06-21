McLean Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 593 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,542,000 after acquiring an additional 61,801 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $249,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.98. 4,060,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,998. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

