McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases 3,395 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJH traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $58.55. 5,752,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

