McLean Asset Management Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,402. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

