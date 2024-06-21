McLean Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,118,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.87. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

