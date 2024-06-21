McLean Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 721,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,399 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 10.0% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $29,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 411,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 792,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 181,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,715,000.

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

