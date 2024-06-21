Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) versus Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Head-To-Head Survey

Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY – Get Free Report) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mediaset and Ashtead Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mediaset $3.28 billion 0.79 $213.14 million N/A N/A Ashtead Group $10.86 billion 2.79 $1.62 billion $14.58 18.99

Analyst Ratings

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mediaset.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mediaset and Ashtead Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mediaset 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashtead Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mediaset and Ashtead Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mediaset N/A N/A N/A Ashtead Group 15.61% 25.53% 8.06%

Volatility and Risk

Mediaset has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Mediaset on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; content distribution in linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels. It is also involved in the radio broadcasting activates; and other activities, including radio stations, movie production and distribution, teleshopping, publishing activities, licensing and merchandising, and foreign advertising concessions. The company is based in Milan, Italy.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 1,094 stores in the United States, 119 stores in Canada, and 185 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

