Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $28.07. 172,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 513,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 110.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $184,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

