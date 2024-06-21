Meter Governance Price Tops $0.98 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. Meter Governance has a market cap of $32.66 million and approximately $134,940.98 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,986,164 coins and its circulating supply is 33,275,863 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,979,741 with 33,271,022 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.98278355 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $192,200.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

