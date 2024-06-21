Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Shares Gap Up to $10.68

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $11.05. Mirion Technologies shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 369,860 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $83,894.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,768,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $83,894.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,653 shares of company stock worth $216,194. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

