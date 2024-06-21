Mizuho Cuts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $60.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global reiterated a negative rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

