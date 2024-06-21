Mizuho Trims Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Target Price to $350.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $398.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.50.

Accenture Trading Up 7.3 %

ACN opened at $306.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.27 and its 200-day moving average is $337.45. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,006,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

