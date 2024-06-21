Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Raised by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4,190.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after buying an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after buying an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.40. 5,146,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,846,531. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.02.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.