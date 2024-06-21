monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

MNDY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut monday.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.50.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $217.70 on Monday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 572.91 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in monday.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 741.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

