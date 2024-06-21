Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Up to $5.11

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $5.27. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 18,872 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Montauk Renewables Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $758.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 81.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 502,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 224,895 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 81.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 71,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Articles

