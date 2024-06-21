Moonbeam Price Down 20.6% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $175.81 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00042871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,124,196,301 coins and its circulating supply is 881,076,515 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

