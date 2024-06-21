Morgan Stanley Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$20.30

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from C$19.80 to C$20.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.69.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FM traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.15. 11,242,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,429. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.28. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

