Morgan Stanley Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $300.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.46.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $217.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.89. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

