Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 24,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 224,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 43,115 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $97.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

