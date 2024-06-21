Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s previous close.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.09.

Get Accenture alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $3.76 on Friday, reaching $309.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,748. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.45. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $207.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.