Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Morningstar has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Morningstar has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.0 %

MORN stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.27. The stock had a trading volume of 185,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,314. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $316.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,804 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.10, for a total transaction of $1,446,484.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,703,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,222,827,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.77, for a total value of $117,023.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,641,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,136,916,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,512 shares of company stock worth $21,674,184. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company's stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

