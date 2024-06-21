Multibit (MUBI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $39.68 Million

Multibit (MUBI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Multibit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Multibit has a total market cap of $39.68 million and $6.00 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Multibit has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Multibit

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.03920714 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $8,434,454.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multibit using one of the exchanges listed above.

